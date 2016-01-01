Dr. Swapna George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna George, MD
Overview of Dr. Swapna George, MD
Dr. Swapna George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Calicut Med College.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Fairfax Health Center10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 432-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Swapna George, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1649260811
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Centers
- Catholic Med Centers
- Calicut Med College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
