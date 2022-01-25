Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois7836 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 494-3484
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Huntington2003 Stults Rd # 200, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 494-3484
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Fort Wayne (Parkview)11104 Parkview Circle Dr # 303, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 494-3484
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Bluffton1100 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 494-3484
Nephrology associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Warsaw3332 Lake City Hwy, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 494-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph has been my doctor for 12 years. She has improved my condition and my sense of well being. You can ask her anything you don't understand and she will explain it until you can. She does spend a lot of time with patients that need it. I would recommend Dr. Joseph to anyone that wants a good nephrologist wiith a good heart.
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.