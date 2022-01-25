Overview of Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD

Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Joseph works at LUTHERAN WEIGHT MANAGEMENT CLINIC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Huntington, IN, Bluffton, IN and Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.