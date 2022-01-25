See All Nephrologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD

Nephrology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD

Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Joseph works at LUTHERAN WEIGHT MANAGEMENT CLINIC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Huntington, IN, Bluffton, IN and Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois
    7836 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 494-3484
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Huntington
    2003 Stults Rd # 200, Huntington, IN 46750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 494-3484
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Fort Wayne (Parkview)
    11104 Parkview Circle Dr # 303, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 494-3484
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Bluffton
    1100 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 494-3484
    Nephrology associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Warsaw
    3332 Lake City Hwy, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 494-3484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kosciusko Community Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr Joseph has been my doctor for 12 years. She has improved my condition and my sense of well being. You can ask her anything you don't understand and she will explain it until you can. She does spend a lot of time with patients that need it. I would recommend Dr. Joseph to anyone that wants a good nephrologist wiith a good heart.
Sandra J Schall — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710938592
    Education & Certifications

    • Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University
