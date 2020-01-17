Dr. Koduru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swapna Koduru, MD
Overview of Dr. Swapna Koduru, MD
Dr. Swapna Koduru, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koduru works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Koduru's Office Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic - Rheumatology1850 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koduru?
Attended me with extreeme care in a very excelent professional manner
About Dr. Swapna Koduru, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124262209
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koduru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koduru works at
Dr. Koduru has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Koduru. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koduru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.