Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolukula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Kolukula works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Medical Clinic10650 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-3960
-
2
Lakeshore Endocrinology, Mooresville, NC134 Medical Park Rd Ste 108, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 875-2937
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolukula?
Everyone was very caring, patient and thorough.
About Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1346491578
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Med Ctr
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr/Johns Hopkins Univ
- Gandhi Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolukula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolukula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolukula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolukula works at
Dr. Kolukula has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolukula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolukula speaks Hindi and Telugu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolukula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolukula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolukula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolukula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.