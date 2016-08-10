Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudtarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 303, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- WellPoint
I love dr swapna kudtarkar she is ver friendly with all my kids and my kids love her and the staff is always very friendly and make you feel welcome i travel 30 min just for her.
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1104939172
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Dr. Kudtarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudtarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kudtarkar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kudtarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudtarkar speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudtarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudtarkar.
