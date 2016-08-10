Overview of Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD

Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Kudtarkar works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.