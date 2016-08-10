See All Pediatricians in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD

Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Kudtarkar works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kudtarkar's Office Locations

  1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 303, San Bernardino, CA 92404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Common Cold
Newborn Jaundice

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • WellPoint

    4.2
    Aug 10, 2016
    I love dr swapna kudtarkar she is ver friendly with all my kids and my kids love her and the staff is always very friendly and make you feel welcome i travel 30 min just for her.
    Lisa leon in Banning, CA — Aug 10, 2016
    About Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • Female
    • 1104939172
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudtarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kudtarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kudtarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kudtarkar works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kudtarkar’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudtarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudtarkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kudtarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kudtarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
