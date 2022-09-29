Overview of Dr. Swapna Omraju, MD

Dr. Swapna Omraju, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Omraju works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - OB/GYN in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Mt Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.