Overview

Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical University Of Ohio At Toledo and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at The Oregon Clinic Gastroenterology in Tualatin, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Newberg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.