Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical University Of Ohio At Toledo and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Gastroenterology South at Tualatin19250 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062
Advanced Urology Associates10000 SE Main St Ste 342, Portland, OR 97216
Gastroenterology South at Newberg879 N Providence Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Optima Health
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is always on top of things. I feel I am still alive because of her decisions and help in bringing in other Drs. and procedures
About Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114106507
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine
- Medical University Of Ohio At Toledo
- Gastroenterology
