Overview

Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Chowdhrey Neurology Pllc in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.