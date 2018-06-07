Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD
Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Chowdhrey Neurology Pllc1201 Nott St Ste 103, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 831-1141
UF Health Dermatology - Deerwood Park10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 106, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 383-1430
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Reddy is now part of Ellis Dermatology of Schenectady, NY. She takes time, listens and explains very well. Her expertise in what she explains creates trust. Her staff is warm and welcoming. I believe this is an extension of Dr. Reddy. I highly reccomend her.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1467754200
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.