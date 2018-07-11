See All Pediatricians in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Swapna Roy, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swapna Roy, MD

Dr. Swapna Roy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Roy works at NORTH ORANGE COUNTY PEDIATRICS in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Orange County Pediatrics Chiles Dan W Et Al Gen Ptrs
    220 Laguna Rd Ste 5, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 879-2980
  2. 2
    Crittenton Services
    801 E Chapman Ave Ste 203, Fullerton, CA 92831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 680-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 11, 2018
    We've taken our four kids to Dr Roy for many years. One of the things I like about her is that she's not afraid to not prescribe when it's not needed. So often, doctors feel like they have to give you "something"and if the body will heal just as well on its own, I think that's better. When my daughter was prepping for back surgery, she was having trouble passing some of the health screenings, particularly with oxygenation. The pulmonary and other specialists couldn't fix it, but Dr Roy did.
    timk in fullerton — Jul 11, 2018
    About Dr. Swapna Roy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1639193873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swapna Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy works at NORTH ORANGE COUNTY PEDIATRICS in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roy’s profile.

    Dr. Roy speaks Bengali and Hindi.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

