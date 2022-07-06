Dr. Swaraj Bose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swaraj Bose, MD
Dr. Swaraj Bose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
NeuroEyeOrbit Institute8631 W 3rd St Ste 200E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 469-9080
NeuroEyeOrbit Institute9808 Venice Blvd Ste 400, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 896-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Dearest Dr. Bose, I would like to leave a review, with the biggest gratitude, and appreciation on behalf of my husband Jacob. You were extremely compassionate, with incredible bed side manners. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, for saving his vision. You don't come across too many physicians, that genuinely care for their patients in that kind of way. Being a physician myself, and in the medical practice for decades, Dr's like you are rare. I thank you from the bottom of heart, and will be giving my recommendations over, and over again to you.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1285714360
- Doheny/Usc
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
Dr. Bose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bose has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bose speaks Bengali and Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.