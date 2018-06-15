Overview of Dr. Swaran Batra, MB BS

Dr. Swaran Batra, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U Rohtak and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Batra works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.