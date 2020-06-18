Overview

Dr. Swarna Jayasinghe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Linwood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Cape Regional Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Jayasinghe works at Atlanticare Physician Group Cardiology Linwood in Linwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.