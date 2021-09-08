Dr. Swarna Manian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swarna Manian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swarna Manian, MD
Dr. Swarna Manian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their residency with Brown University Rhode Island Hosp
Dr. Manian works at
Dr. Manian's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Beach Internal Medicine1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 496-3822
-
2
Family and internal medicine physicians1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manian?
I found Dr. Manian to be thorough, professional and trustworthy. She was patient when I was explaining my pains and was kind and compassionate. Unlike my previous physician, Dr. Manian really seems to care about me. The nurse that did my vitals was nice and I thought her office staff was very friendly, helpful and respectful.
About Dr. Swarna Manian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467426627
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Rhode Island Hosp
- Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manian works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Manian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.