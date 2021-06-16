Dr. Swarna Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swarna Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swarna Reddy, MD
Dr. Swarna Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Uva Prince William Medical Center8680 Hospital Way, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-8055
Cms LLC22636 Glenn Dr Ste 206, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (703) 665-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Reddy for about two years and she’s always extremely professional and caring.
About Dr. Swarna Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1528044583
Education & Certifications
- Med College Virginia Hospitals
- Msu Kcms
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- SPW college ,Tirupati- 571502 , Andra Pradesh.India
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.