Dr. Swaroop Pendyala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Pendyala works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Heartburn and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.