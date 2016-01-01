See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Swarupa Esanakula, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Swarupa Esanakula, MD

Dr. Swarupa Esanakula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. 

Dr. Esanakula works at Digestive Disease Physicians in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Lansdowne, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esanakula's Office Locations

    Digestive Disease Physicians
    4660 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 751-5763
    19415 Deerfield Ave, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 953-2665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Thyroid Screening
Limb Pain
Thyroid Screening

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Swarupa Esanakula, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790985877
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swarupa Esanakula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esanakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esanakula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esanakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Esanakula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esanakula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esanakula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esanakula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

