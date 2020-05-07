Overview of Dr. Swatee Mohapatra, MD

Dr. Swatee Mohapatra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Mohapatra works at Doctors Of Internal Medicine in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Mckinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.