Overview

Dr. Swathi Rao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Noblesville Diabetes & Endrocrinology in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.