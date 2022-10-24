Dr. Swathi Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swathi Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swathi Rao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Locations
Noblesville Diabetes and Endocrinology395 Westfield Rd Ste D, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swathi Rao is kind, professional, caring and well versed in current treatments. I am very pleased with her help and guidance.
About Dr. Swathi Rao, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
