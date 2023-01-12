Overview of Dr. Swathi Singanamala, MD

Dr. Swathi Singanamala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Singanamala works at Macon Medical Group in Macon, GA with other offices in Portage, IN, Valparaiso, IN and Michigan City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.