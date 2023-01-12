Dr. Swathi Singanamala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singanamala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swathi Singanamala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swathi Singanamala, MD
Dr. Swathi Singanamala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Singanamala works at
Dr. Singanamala's Office Locations
-
1
Macon Medical Group640 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-5455
-
2
Nephrology Specialists PC5823 US Highway 6 # 31, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 764-8020
-
3
Nephrology Specialists PC502 Wall St Ste 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-0083
-
4
Nephrology Specialists PC9836 W 400 N # B, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 878-9531
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- Today's Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singanamala?
She has a very good bedside manner, is very competent & knowledgeable. She is the nicest & sweetest doc I have had in a long time. I give her a five plus rating & have recommended her to others! She has kept me from having to go on dialysis & I really love her. She calls me herself w/any problems that might show up in my bloodwork, she always has very good advice. All of the people in the office are also very nice & helpful.
About Dr. Swathi Singanamala, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023275617
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singanamala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singanamala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singanamala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singanamala works at
Dr. Singanamala has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singanamala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singanamala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singanamala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singanamala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singanamala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.