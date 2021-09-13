Overview of Dr. Swathi Vanguri, MD

Dr. Swathi Vanguri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Vanguri works at Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery in Norristown, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and East Norriton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.