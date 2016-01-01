Dr. Swati Adawadkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adawadkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Adawadkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swati Adawadkar, MD
Dr. Swati Adawadkar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Adawadkar's Office Locations
Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB GYN Charlotte325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Swati Adawadkar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902004583
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Dr. Adawadkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adawadkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adawadkar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adawadkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adawadkar has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adawadkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adawadkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adawadkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adawadkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adawadkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.