Dr. Swati Adawadkar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Adawadkar works at Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.