See All Hematologists in Modesto, CA
Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD

Hematology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD

Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Andhavarapu works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Andhavarapu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -
    600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-1211
  2. 2
    GMMSA - 3125 Conant
    3125 CONANT AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 577-3388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Andhavarapu?

    Oct 24, 2016
    I was referred to Dr. Swati Andhavarapu for a possible cancer diagnosis. I had multiple scans and a bone biopsy. Dr. Swati was thorough and compassionate. She was very reassuring and put me at ease by letting me know as soon as she came in to my room that a particular scan was negative. She never kept me guessing about a result. I appreciated her taking the time to answer my questions and to explain results and plans for my care. She is the best.
    Carolyn H. in Oakdale, CA — Oct 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andhavarapu to family and friends

    Dr. Andhavarapu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Andhavarapu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD.

    About Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225258668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andhavarapu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andhavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andhavarapu works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Andhavarapu’s profile.

    Dr. Andhavarapu has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andhavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andhavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andhavarapu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andhavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andhavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.