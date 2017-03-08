Dr. Swati Chalavarya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalavarya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Chalavarya, DO
Dr. Swati Chalavarya, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Larkin Community Hospital7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7500
- 2 2500 Starling St Ste 501, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 466-5601
- 3 1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 722-9731
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I only met Dr. Chalavarya on March 6, 2017. She really took time to talked with me about my health concerns. Please keep up the good work. I will gladly recommend her to family and friends.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
