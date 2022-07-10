See All Psychiatrists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Swati Ellendula, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (93)
Map Pin Small Carrollton, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swati Ellendula, MD

Dr. Swati Ellendula, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. Pdmmc College.

Dr. Ellendula works at Lakeside Life Center in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellendula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Life Center
    4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-1741
  2. 2
    Dfw Psychiatry Associates PA
    4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 213-6473
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Anxiety
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Anxiety

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Dr. Ellendula is punctual. Her office is warm and comfortable. I have treated with her for a couple of years. At every visit, Dr. Ellendula goes over my last visit and we discuss changes in my life. I am very happy with her treatment. T.
    Terry Grewing — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Swati Ellendula, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609070325
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dr. Pdmmc College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swati Ellendula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellendula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellendula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellendula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellendula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellendula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellendula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellendula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

