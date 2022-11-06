See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Iselin, NJ
Dr. Swati Gupta, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swati Gupta, MD

Dr. Swati Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Iselin, NJ. 

Dr. Gupta works at Avenel Iselin Medical Group in Iselin, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

    Avenel Iselin Medical Group
    400 Gill Ln Ste 400, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 283-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Postnasal Drip
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Postnasal Drip
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.1
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?

Nov 06, 2022
Found Dr.Gupta to be very personable and answered all my questions. Would definitely go back
Tom — Nov 06, 2022
Photo: Dr. Swati Gupta, MD
About Dr. Swati Gupta, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386035772
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Swati Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gupta works at Avenel Iselin Medical Group in Iselin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

