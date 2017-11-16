Dr. Swati Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swati Jain, MD
Dr. Swati Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan and Bethesda Hospitals
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Indiana Obstetrics & Gynecology PC7830 Madison Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-4400
- 2 1550 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Jain is the best Dr. In the world. I've been very fortunate to be have been blessed as her as my Dr. I can't say enough great things about her. She's the most caring and compassionate Dr. I've ever had. I thank God for Dr. Jain. TY her staff are phenomenal and absolute amazing.
About Dr. Swati Jain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Bengali and Bengali
- 1104848647
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan and Bethesda Hospitals
- Washington University In St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.