Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swati Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swati Kumar, MD
Dr. Swati Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
East Texas Nephrology Associates409 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr Kumar since 2015 and have to say she is amazing... very smart and on top of her game in every way... she has helped me in more ways than I thought was possible. Her staff are great and Francis is also amazing..I can't thank you enough !! Scheduling an appointment is easy and the wait time always reasonable. My old Dr wait time was up to 2 hours which to me is an insult and then he never did anything to help me... so happy to be treated by a real professional. Thank you Dr. Kumar from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. Swati Kumar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.