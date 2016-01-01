Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swati Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Swati Mehta, MD
Dr. Swati Mehta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5176Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Albany Medical Center - South Clinical25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5176
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
About Dr. Swati Mehta, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1063789865
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.