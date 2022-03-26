Overview of Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD

Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Shah Parekh works at Eye Care Consulatants NJ in Woodland Park, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.