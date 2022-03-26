See All Ophthalmologists in Woodland Park, NJ
Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD

Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Shah Parekh works at Eye Care Consulatants NJ in Woodland Park, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah Parekh's Office Locations

    Brar Parekh Eye Associates M.d. P.A.
    1225 McBride Ave Ste 204, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 785-2050
    647 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 279-7303
    Eye Care Consultants of Nj
    7 State Route 27 Ste 103, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 516-0099
    St. Joseph's University Medical Center
    703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Contusion of the Eyeball
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Contusion of the Eyeball
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Headache
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Always excellent! I have been seeing her for the past 15 years and she’s always very thorough, the best in the business.
    Longtime patient — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1427087725
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah Parekh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah Parekh has seen patients for Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah Parekh.

