Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD
Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Shah Parekh works at
Dr. Shah Parekh's Office Locations
-
1
Brar Parekh Eye Associates M.d. P.A.1225 McBride Ave Ste 204, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 785-2050
- 2 647 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07514 Directions (973) 279-7303
-
3
Eye Care Consultants of Nj7 State Route 27 Ste 103, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 516-0099
-
4
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah Parekh?
Always excellent! I have been seeing her for the past 15 years and she’s always very thorough, the best in the business.
About Dr. Swati Shah Parekh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1427087725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah Parekh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah Parekh works at
Dr. Shah Parekh has seen patients for Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah Parekh speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.