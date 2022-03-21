See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Parsippany, NJ
Dr. Swati Sharma, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Swati Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-University Hospital

Dr. Sharma works at North Jersey Endocrine Consultants in Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Endocrine Consultants LLC
    3695 Hill Rd Ste 2A, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 625-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Osteopenia
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Cancer
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypopituitarism
Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 21, 2022
Dr Sharma cares about “the whole person.” She has helped me keep my prediabetes under control and has monitored my thyroid issues. She educates me about my medical condition which helps me take better care of myself! I appreciate Dr Sharma!
Joyce F. — Mar 21, 2022
Photo: Dr. Swati Sharma, MD
About Dr. Swati Sharma, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1396768438
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Umdnj-University Hospital
Residency
  • Umdnj-University Hospital
Internship
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Swati Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sharma works at North Jersey Endocrine Consultants in Parsippany, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

