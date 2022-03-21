Dr. Swati Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swati Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-University Hospital
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Jersey Endocrine Consultants LLC3695 Hill Rd Ste 2A, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 625-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr Sharma cares about “the whole person.” She has helped me keep my prediabetes under control and has monitored my thyroid issues. She educates me about my medical condition which helps me take better care of myself! I appreciate Dr Sharma!
About Dr. Swati Sharma, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1396768438
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Umdnj-University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.