Dr. Swati Shroff, MS
Overview of Dr. Swati Shroff, MS
Dr. Swati Shroff, MS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Shroff's Office Locations
Jefferson Women's Primary Care700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant experience. Caring and soft spoken. Highly recommend
About Dr. Swati Shroff, MS
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Pittsburgh
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shroff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.