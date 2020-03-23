Overview of Dr. Swati Shroff, MS

Dr. Swati Shroff, MS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Shroff works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.