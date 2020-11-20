Overview of Dr. Swati Yalamanchi, MD

Dr. Swati Yalamanchi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Yalamanchi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.