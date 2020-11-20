Dr. Swati Yalamanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Yalamanchi, MD
Dr. Swati Yalamanchi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Yalamanchi, as well as all the other Providers, Nurses, Technicians, Social Workers, Office Staff and Managers are excellent at their jobs, and sincerely concerned with their patients wellbeing. To give one of these inspirational people a two star rating and admit that you complained to the Unit Manager simply because the physician spoke what was considered rapidly to you, is not only shameful, but appallingly inconsiderate and ignorant. Ignorant, because the Physicians and Excellent Supporting Staff of the BHC Hematology and Oncology Department SAVE LIVES. I find it deplorable how so many people overlook what is important because they are too self centered to see past their own selfishness. FIVE STARS TO EACH OF THOSE HEROES! GOD Bless and Guide them!
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023243144
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Yalamanchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalamanchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yalamanchi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yalamanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalamanchi works at
Dr. Yalamanchi has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalamanchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.