Dr. Sweny Gulati, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sweny Gulati, MD

Dr. Sweny Gulati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. 

Dr. Gulati works at The Villages Health in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gulati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Villages Health Specialty Care
    1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 100, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-1760
  2. 2
    Villages Health
    8877 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-1750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Only had one visit so far, but am very happy with what I experienced. At this point would gladly recommend her as a PCP.
    — Apr 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sweny Gulati, MD
    About Dr. Sweny Gulati, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1689011736
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sweny Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gulati works at The Villages Health in The Villages, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gulati’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

