Dr. Sweta Chandela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sweta Chandela, MD
Dr. Sweta Chandela, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Chandela works at
Dr. Chandela's Office Locations
Virtua Cardiology - William G. Rohrer Center2309 E Evesham Rd Ste 201-A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 325-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very down to earth and listen to every question we had. She was also very knowledgeable and a good communicator
About Dr. Sweta Chandela, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1962655340
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
