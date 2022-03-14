Overview of Dr. Sweta Majmundar, MD

Dr. Sweta Majmundar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mp Shah Med College India and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Majmundar works at Lajja Neurology Association in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.