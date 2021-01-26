See All Allergists & Immunologists in Metairie, LA
Allergy & Immunology
Overview

Dr. Sweta Shah, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at David L Schneider MD in Metairie, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metairie Location
    3225 Danny Park Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 889-0550
    15825 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 889-0550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Oaks Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Love Dr Shah and all of her office staff! I have been going to this clinic for years and now my son goes there too! They are very accommodating for appointments and Dr Shah always explains everything! Never rushed.. thank you Dr Shah and staff for always taking great care of me and my family!
    Brandi — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Sweta Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1902197403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Com
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sweta Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

