Dr. Sweta Shah, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at David L Schneider MD in Metairie, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.