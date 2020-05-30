Dr. Bhaleeya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swetangi Bhaleeya, MD
Overview of Dr. Swetangi Bhaleeya, MD
Dr. Swetangi Bhaleeya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bhaleeya's Office Locations
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhaleeya, Is an excellent Doctor, she is patient, listens, & informs. She took her time and gave me a very good exam. Never did I feel rushed or that she was rushed. All of the supporting staff have high regard for her and she is well liked. It is very important to treat your coworkers with kindness & respect, which she apparently does! I was also seen by 2 extraordinary 4th yr Residents, Dr. Mark Hankins & Dr. Jason Min So, I trust they will continue the same care, skill, & philosophies of Dr. Bhaleeya, they will contribute in helping to give USF Eye Institute an outstanding reputation locally and abroad. I had emailed Dr. Allaya (Chair) about his Doctors Hankins & So; that I appreciated their high level of care, compassion, and hope that they will continue to do so in their careers. Hopefully their examples will rub off on the other Doctors. There are a few of them like all professions/jobs, that just should do themselves and the companies a favor and just quit.
About Dr. Swetangi Bhaleeya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1629226782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaleeya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaleeya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaleeya has seen patients for Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhaleeya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhaleeya speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaleeya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaleeya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaleeya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaleeya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.