Dr. Swetha Addagatla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swetha Addagatla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Locations
NAPC Sugar Hill4700 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 250, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (770) 442-1911Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She was great! A good listener and wasn’t quick to go for the prescription pad! I really like her and would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Swetha Addagatla, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addagatla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addagatla accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addagatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addagatla speaks Hindi and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Addagatla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addagatla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addagatla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addagatla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.