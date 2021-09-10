Dr. Swetha Arshanapally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arshanapally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swetha Arshanapally, MD
Overview of Dr. Swetha Arshanapally, MD
Dr. Swetha Arshanapally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Arshanapally's Office Locations
Rowan Regional Medical Center Inc.631 Mocksville Ave Ste 1020, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love her so much! She is compassionate and caring and really listens to you! I am a 3 year breast cancer survivor.
About Dr. Swetha Arshanapally, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
