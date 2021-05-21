Dr. Vakkalanka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swetha Vakkalanka, MD
Overview
Dr. Swetha Vakkalanka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6655 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 916-0434
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vakkalanka?
I have seen Dr. Swetha Vakkalanka MD for two years. She is a friend, family member, and good listener than She advise as a good doctor moreover She is very nice and kind.
About Dr. Swetha Vakkalanka, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1659930824
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakkalanka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakkalanka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakkalanka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakkalanka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.