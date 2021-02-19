Dr. Sy Tsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sy Tsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sy Tsi, MD
Dr. Sy Tsi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Tsi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tsi's Office Locations
-
1
The Urology Center of Southern California3975 Jackson St Ste 308, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 590-4845
-
2
The Urology Center of South California - Corona801 S Main St Ste 201, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 590-4846
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsi?
The best
About Dr. Sy Tsi, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
- 1194743864
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Hennepin Co Med Center|University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsi works at
Dr. Tsi has seen patients for Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsi speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.