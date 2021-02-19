See All Urologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Sy Tsi, MD

Urology
2.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sy Tsi, MD

Dr. Sy Tsi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Tsi works at The Urology Center of South California in Riverside, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsi's Office Locations

    The Urology Center of Southern California
    3975 Jackson St Ste 308, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4845
    The Urology Center of South California - Corona
    801 S Main St Ste 201, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
No-Scalpel Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 19, 2021
    The best
    — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Sy Tsi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194743864
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Residency
    • Hennepin Co Med Center|University Of Mn Med School
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sy Tsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsi has seen patients for Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tsi speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

