Dr. Prasad Gaddam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syam Prasad Gaddam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syam Prasad Gaddam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad Gaddam works at
Locations
-
1
Arcadius Center for Digestive and Liver Health LLC11922 Seacrest Dr Ste A, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 636-9100
-
2
Orange County First Medical Group A Professional Corporation1771 W Romneya Dr Ste C, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 758-0403
-
3
North Orange County Surgery Cen1741 W Romneya Dr Ste F, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 408-9481
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
At first I was a bit skeptical as to the uncertainty of finding a genuine GI office in the Orange County. I have nothing but the utmost respect for the genuine kindness, compassionate healthcare being delivered here. Everyone from here seems to be knowledgeable, helpful, friendly and has always delivered nothing but excellent customer service and healthcare. These folks have helped me gain confidence in the recovery of my condition I was once scared of. Special thanks to Guidry,Lisa,Mercedes
About Dr. Syam Prasad Gaddam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
