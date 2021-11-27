See All Psychiatrists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Syam Kunam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Syam Kunam, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (25)
Map Pin Small Redlands, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syam Kunam, MD

Dr. Syam Kunam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College, Hospital Research Centre, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.

Dr. Kunam works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group in Redlands, CA with other offices in Hesperia, CA, Hemet, CA and Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mamdouh Hanna
Dr. Mamdouh Hanna
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Kunam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp
    1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-3026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Center
    16279 Walnut St, Hesperia, CA 92345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-3026
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc
    162 N Santa Fe St, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 652-8107
  4. 4
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc
    73700 Dinah Shore Dr Ste 106, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 832-6352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kunam?

    Nov 27, 2021
    I would like to say that Dr. Syam Kunam has been a God send. He is always kind, considerate, patient and empathetic. I've had other psychiatrist but he really goes beyond what I could expect. His staff is very helpful, friendly and very accommodating. Thanks very much Doctor
    Winston — Nov 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syam Kunam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syam Kunam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kunam to family and friends

    Dr. Kunam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kunam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syam Kunam, MD.

    About Dr. Syam Kunam, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578525499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College, Hospital Research Centre, Pondicherry University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sri Venkateswara Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syam Kunam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunam has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syam Kunam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.