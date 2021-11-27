Dr. Syam Kunam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syam Kunam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College, Hospital Research Centre, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Inland Psychiatric Medical Center16279 Walnut St, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (909) 335-3026Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc162 N Santa Fe St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-8107
Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc73700 Dinah Shore Dr Ste 106, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 832-6352
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
I would like to say that Dr. Syam Kunam has been a God send. He is always kind, considerate, patient and empathetic. I've had other psychiatrist but he really goes beyond what I could expect. His staff is very helpful, friendly and very accommodating. Thanks very much Doctor
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
- Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College, Hospital Research Centre, Pondicherry University
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College
- Psychiatry
