Dr. Syam Vemulapalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Syam Vemulapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Permian Gastroenterology Associates315 E 5th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 333-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syam Vemulapalli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemulapalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemulapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemulapalli has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemulapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vemulapalli speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemulapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemulapalli.
