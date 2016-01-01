Overview of Dr. Syamala Naroji, MD

Dr. Syamala Naroji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from GRAND RAPIDS EDUCATIONAL CENTER.



Dr. Naroji works at SYAMALA K NAROJI MD INC in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.