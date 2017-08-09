See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Sydur Rahman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sydur Rahman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Rahman works at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 286-9590
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 09, 2017
    I totally recommend Dr.Rahman! He is awesome and goes above and beyond for his patients. I am a new mom, so at first I was a little skeptical about trusting any pediatrician but I highly recommend his services. My son is now 2 and with each visit or late phone call he has always been professional.
    Monica in New York, New York — Aug 09, 2017
    About Dr. Sydur Rahman, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 6 years of experience
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    • 1750771085
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
    • UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med/Jacobi Program
    • Johns Hopkins School Of Med
    • New York University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sydur Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahman works at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rahman’s profile.

    Dr. Rahman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

