Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Abbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Abbas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anti-coagulation Clinic - Oklahoma Heart Hospital South Medical Office Building5224 E I 240 Service Rd Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbas?
About Dr. Syed Abbas, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326032731
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbas works at
Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.