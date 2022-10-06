Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Abbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Abbas, MD
Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CROZER-CHESTER MEDICAL CENTER / ALLIED HEALTH PROGRAM and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas' Office Locations
- 1 1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4450
-
2
Obgyn Jessamine Outreach110 Village Pkwy, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions (859) 887-2484
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abbas is a excellent, Kind, knowledgeable doctor. He has helped me in many ways. Blessed to Have done some Researching and found him! He is the best of the best! Look no further!
About Dr. Syed Abbas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1982658902
Education & Certifications
- CROZER-CHESTER MEDICAL CENTER / ALLIED HEALTH PROGRAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbas speaks Panjabi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods.