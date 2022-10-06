See All Rheumatologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Syed Abbas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Syed Abbas, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (24)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Abbas, MD

Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CROZER-CHESTER MEDICAL CENTER / ALLIED HEALTH PROGRAM and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lucia Hardi, MD
Dr. Lucia Hardi, MD
4.2 (36)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Abbas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4450
  2. 2
    Obgyn Jessamine Outreach
    110 Village Pkwy, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 887-2484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pikeville Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abbas?

    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Abbas is a excellent, Kind, knowledgeable doctor. He has helped me in many ways. Blessed to Have done some Researching and found him! He is the best of the best! Look no further!
    Balisa Baker-southworth — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Abbas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Abbas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abbas to family and friends

    Dr. Abbas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abbas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Abbas, MD.

    About Dr. Syed Abbas, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Panjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982658902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CROZER-CHESTER MEDICAL CENTER / ALLIED HEALTH PROGRAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syed Abbas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.