Dr. Syed Abdul-Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Abdul-Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Abdul-Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Sparta Community Hospital.
Dr. Abdul-Aziz works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Medical Group Cardiology East1404 Cross St Ste 2940, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (618) 607-3700
-
2
Cardiovascular Associates S IL310 N 7 Hills Rd Ste 150, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 632-1495
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdul-Aziz?
Very caring and knowledgeable doctor! Gives you his full attention! Listens to what you have to say. Takes his time with you and answers questions. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a great heart doctor!
About Dr. Syed Abdul-Aziz, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114906005
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- University of Karachi
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Aziz works at
Dr. Abdul-Aziz has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.