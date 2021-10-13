Dr. Abidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Abidi, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Abidi, MD
Dr. Syed Abidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Abidi works at
Dr. Abidi's Office Locations
Abidi Psychiatric Services P.c.300 Garden City Plz Ste 324, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 294-9088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring. Always listens. Great environment
About Dr. Syed Abidi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Abidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abidi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.